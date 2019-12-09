Report: Odell Beckham told other players “come get me” in October

Remember the vague possibility that the Browns could have traded receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the October 29 deadline? Beckham apparently wanted it to be more than a vague possibility.

Sunday’s report from Jay Glazer of FOX indicating that Beckham has told other players and coaches to “come get me” didn’t specify time frames or teams. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Beckham made those comments to opposing players during “at least” one game in October.

In October, the Browns played the 49ers, Seahawks, and Patriots. San Francisco tried to trade for Beckham last year, and Beckham has spoken publicly about his admiration for the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, going over the top in his press conference during the week before facing New England. Both traded for receivers before the 2019 deadline.

Still, the question posed here a month ago tomorrow still stands — and if anything it’s more pressing: Where will Beckham play in 2020?

Increasingly, it feels like he won’t be playing in Cleveland.