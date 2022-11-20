Report: Odell Beckham Jr. will visit Giants after Thanksgiving

The hunt for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be down to two teams: The New York Giants and their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report that Beckham will visit both the Giants and Cowboys following their Week 12 game, which will be played on Thanksgiving day.

The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, per sources. These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a decision on where to sign.

More to come…

Related

Saquon Barkley: Odell Beckham-Giants reunion 'would be a great story' If Odell Beckham reunites with Giants, he wants a multi-year deal Giants 'would consider' signing Odell Beckham Jr. when he's healthy

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire