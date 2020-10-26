Report: Odell Beckham Jr. tears ACL, will miss rest of 2020 season

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. tears ACL, done for season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Browns were flying high after an epic 37-34 win over the Bengals in Week 7. Baker Mayfield threw five touchdowns, one in the closing moments to seal the victory, and Cleveland improved to 5-2 in a loaded AFC North.

The jubilation will unfortunately be short-lived, as Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly suffered a torn ACL. He's done for the season, per Josina Anderson.

Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

Beckham was injured early in the game following Baker Mayfield's interception on his first pass attempt of the game. As Beckham chased down cornerback Darius Phillips, he planted awkwardly and immediately went down.

Here's how @obj season ended, trying to make a tackle on a Baker Mayfield INT.pic.twitter.com/ks3Efq8Kjh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2020

The Browns now have to find a way to replace Beckham's production while trying to keep up with the Steelers and Ravens in the division.

Before the injury, Beckham had caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He has yet to record less than 1,000 receiving yards in a season where he played 12 or more games.