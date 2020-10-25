Report: Odell Beckham Jr. suffered ‘major’ knee injury in win over Bengals

The win over the Cincinnati Bengals is a great one, but it comes with a downer. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is feared to have suffered what is being called a “major knee injury” early in the game.

Beckham left the game with help from trainers on the Browns’ very first pass play. Baker Mayfield’s pass was intercepted by Bengals CB Darius Phillips and Beckham, the intended receiver, injured his knee when he was in pursuit trying to make a tackle. Beckham jumped to avoid the pile-up and immediately clutched at the knee.

He was quickly ruled out of the game. And based on a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham could miss significant time.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020



