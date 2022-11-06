Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to be fully cleared by end of week

The biggest name free-agent will soon be getting a clean bill of health.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. expects to be fully cleared to play this week. Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

Once he’s cleared, the question becomes where he’ll sign. He can choose his nest destination, and it’s believed in some league circles that he’ll join the Bills.

Other potentially interested teams include the Cowboys, Rams, Giants, 49ers, Chiefs, and Packers. Beckham reportedly wants something more than a short-term deal.

Wherever he goes, OBJ has the potential to have an impact during the stretch run, and in the postseason.

