Report: Odell Beckham Jr. expected to make decision by mid-week

The months-long Odell Beckham Jr. saga is set to find its conclusion soon.

On Monday, Beckham is going to have his third and final reported team visit. It will be with the Cowboys (9-3).

That comes after he was with the Bills (9-3) on Friday and the Giants (7-4-1) the day prior.

Pending a surprise visit elsewhere, the dust should settle in due time according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rap Sheet, Beckham is expected to make his decision by the “middle of the week.”

Over the weekend, the only other update to surface is that Beckham’s preference might be the Giants. However, that’s nothing set in stone and a decision is still to come.

Check out Rapoport’s full update from Sunday below:

From @NFLGameDay: The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes are upon us, as he’s visited the #Giants and #Bills already, with the #Cowboys on tap. He plans to leave Dallas, then discuss his future with his family and make a decision by the middle of this week. pic.twitter.com/l1pRUURmav — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

