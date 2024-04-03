Report: Oakland A’s meeting with Sacramento representatives about interim stay

(FOX40.COM) — Executives from the Oakland Athletics are visiting Sacramento on Wednesday to discuss a possible temporary stay.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported A’s leadership is meeting Sacramento representatives including Vivek Ranadive, owner of the Sacramento Kings and River Cats.

If the A’s decide to play at Sutter Health Park, the team will play there from 2025 to 2027 before they relocate to Las Vegas in 2028.

The meeting comes a day after the A’s and the city of Oakland failed to reach an agreement on an extension for the team to play at the Oakland Coliseum. The A’s current lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season.

The city’s proposal to the A’s included a $97 million “extension fee” for a five-year lease extension with an option to opt out after three years.

“We appreciate Oakland’s engagement and also we are far apart on the terms needed to agree on an extension,” the A’s told FOX40.com’s sister station KRON4.

What are Sacramento’s chances of being the A’s temporary home?

The A’s also told KRON4 they have no additional meetings scheduled with the city of Oakland.

A temporary stay in Sacramento would allow the A’s to keep a large percentage of its revenue in their television contract with NBC Sports California.

Sutter Health Park emerged as a temporary host site in January after executives toured the West Sacramento venue. Salt Lake City and Summerlin, Nevada, where the A’s top minor league affiliate plays, were also being considered.

A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval were reportedly some of the high-level executives who visited the ballpark.

The River Cats, the Triple-A Minor League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have played at the ballpark since its inaugural season in 2000.

The ballpark’s capacity is 14,014, which is much lower than the average of many Major League venues.

