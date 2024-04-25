Report: Numerous teams inquiring about Deebo Samuel's availability

There has been plenty of chatter about the possibility of the 49ers trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk before or during the draft, but he reportedly has company when other teams are talking to the 49ers ahead of the start of the first round.

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that "numerous teams" have inquired about Deebo Samuel's availability in the course of conversations with the 49ers. Per the report, the 49ers would have to be "blown away" but the situation is called fluid.

Trading Samuel would lead to a dead cap hit of over $21.7 million for the 49ers and clear just under $7 million in cap space.

We'll have the answer to whether the 49ers will trade either of their wideouts before the first round is out in a few hours.