Report: A number of Cowboys players report for offseason work

Cowboys players held a meeting over Zoom last week to discuss the NFL Players Association’s recommendation that players not participate in in-person work this offseason, but did not join 19 other clubs in issuing a statement saying whether they would be heeding that advice.

Monday marked the start of offseason programs and the Cowboys have still not released a statement. A report indicates that they have decided against any collective action this offseason.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that a number of players are at the team’s facility as the first phase of the offseason program gets underway.

This phase runs four weeks and features virtual meetings along with voluntary, in-person strength and conditioning work.

