Report: Nuggets could move Hampton, Nnaji or Bol in Aaron Gordon deal

After requesting a trade from the Orlando Magic, Aaron Gordon is considered to be a prime candidate to be moved ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline with several teams expected to be in the running to land the seventh-year forward.

Of course, news broke on Monday that Gordon formally requested a trade from the Magic after growing frustration with losses and injuries in recent years. He reportedly wants to join a contender, with the Boston Celtics among those showing interest.

However, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Denver Nuggets have reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to land Gordon as of late Wednesday night. The report, which cited league sources, indicated Denver’s deal is gaining momentum with the Magic.

The Nuggets are reportedly willing to offer guard Gary Harris, a first-round pick and a young player on the roster, either rookie R.J. Hampton, Zeke Nnaji or Bol Bol, for Gordon. Hampton and Nnaji were both first-round picks last year while Bol was a second-round pick in 2019.

Gordon, who has one more year left on his contract, is averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on a career-high 37.5% shooting from 3-point range in 25 games this season. He is viewed as a hot commodity on the trade market and could help a prospective team make a playoff run.

In addition to the Nuggets, the Celtics are also discussing a deal that would send the Magic a future first-round pick and a young player, either Aaron Nesmith or Romeo Langford for Gordon. Boston could also have Evan Fournier on its radar in that trade, as well.

With Gordon wanting out of Orlando, the organization appears to be on the verge of trading the 25-year-old as teams around the league look to acquire additional help for the second half of the season.

