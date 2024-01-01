Report: Notre Dame will officially host former Northwestern cornerback transfer

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman isn’t resting on his laurels and is still trying to improve his team.

The Irish already have a glut of incoming transfer portal talent, with quarterback Riley Leonard and defensive end RJ Oben. There could be more additions as Allen Trieu of 247Sports is reporting that Notre Dame has scheduled an official visit with former Northwestern cornerback Rod Heard.

The graduate transfer had a very good 2023, as he picked off a pass, forced two fumbles and had 85 tackles. Heard had multiple games with more than 10 stops, two of his last three games. At 5-foot, 11-inches and 190-pounds, he would be a great addition to the Irish program.

Northwestern cornerback transfer Rod Heard has set official visits with Michigan State and Notre Dame. He's still working on setting one with Michigan as well. (VIP) https://t.co/dCnLdxH8Vv pic.twitter.com/Rc3NRO7MM1 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 1, 2024

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire