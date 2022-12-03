Report: Notre Dame offers transfer DL a scholarship post-visit

The Irish are moving quickly and already are looking at the transfer portal to fill some holes for the 2023 season. Notre Dame brought in former Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske for a visit. It looks like it went extremely well and the two could be a fit as a scholarship was extended in a report from Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

It won’t be a quick decision for Fiske, as he has already visited Florida, along with holding offers from Oklahoma, Kansas, West Virginia, Penn State and others. The Michigan City, Indiana native said he’s “still open, I have a lot of in-home meetings this week,” so expect to find out shortly where Notre Dame stands in his recruitment.

Braden Fiske is probably my favorite portal entry that I've watched today. Big (6-5, 300) but moves remarkably well, plays with high energy, and very active with hands. Has gotten better YoY. I think he'll be a guy who plays on Sundays. https://t.co/9IvEHMyYI4 pic.twitter.com/P2dUmNTfco — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) November 29, 2022

Marcus Freeman is hoping that playing closer to home is a draw for Fiske but he’s got plenty of options for playing time at his next destination. We should know soon if the Irish are still an option for Fiske.

