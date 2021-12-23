Report: Notre Dame loses a freshman defender to the transfer portal

It is that time of year again when many college football players make their decisions on what they will do next year. This has become a part of the collegiate experience for many, arriving on campus only to leave less than a year later.

Notre Dame is not the only school that has this issue, it happens all across the country. The transfer portal has added yet another name, Irish freshman defender Khari Gee has entered the portal according to Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy.

The Georgia native committed to the Irish over offers from LSU, Clemson, Michigan and a host of others. You have to wonder if Gee will follow Brian Kelly to Baton Rouge. Only time will tell where he ends up, but for the time being, Gee has put his name in the transfer portal and could be moving away from South Bend.