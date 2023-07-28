Report: Notre Dame impressed 2025 quarterback recruit while on campus

Now that the dead period is over, Notre Dame and other schools across the country are beginning to host prospects again.

For the Irish, it was a chance to show 2025 Mississippi quarterback Deuce Knight what their program is all about. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 190 pound signal caller seemed extremely excited to visit South Bend. The staff knew this a rolled the red carpet out for him.

According to a report by 247Sports Tom Loy, Knight was made to “feel like the President.” His family was along for the trip, which tells me that the Irish are extremely high on his list of schools he’s considering.

The next step will be making a decision, but not before seeing a couple games this fall, Loy reports. Hopefully, a return to South Bend during the fall is on tap. Knight is ranked as the 5th quarterback and 78th overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite.

