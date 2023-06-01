Report: Notre Dame to host 2025 Mississippi quarterback

You can never have enough good quarterback prospects on your roster and Notre Dame is finally starting to join in that trend.

In previous years, the Irish had only one legit option before the position got dicey, just look back at last year. Although that might be the case once again this coming season after Tyler Buchner transferred out, head coach Marcus Freeman doesn’t want that situation going forward even with Sam Hartman’s greatness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Although Kenny Minchey is just a true freshman, he’s got a lot of talent. The 2024 class has CJ Carr, one of the best in the country. For the 2025 class, there is no current commit but there are plenty of high level options like Mississippi’s Deuce Knight.

Lmk where the crib at👀 https://t.co/iT0wWyMw3X — Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) May 26, 2023

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 190 pound lefty signal caller really likes what Freeman and quarterback coach Gino Guidugli are selling. In a report by 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Knight told him that both “are good people, they are doing some good things up there with the program and offense and I just want to get up there around those people again because I had a great time last time I was up there.”

Knight was referring to returning to South Bend, with according to the report will be on June 10th. The Mississippi quarterback released his top 10, the Irish being included. Expect Notre Dame to continue the full court press on Knight during his visit and beyond.

Advertisement

More!

Notre Dame announces start time against NC State One Notre Dame player named to 247Sports All-Transfer Portal team Notre Dame football: 87 days away! Watch: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman do’s and don’ts for throwing a first pitch Notre Dame trending to land in-state 4-star 2024 athlete

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire