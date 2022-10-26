Report: Notre Dame to host 2023 Georgia wide receiver next weekend

The Irish take to the road this weekend to face off against Syracuse, but when they return to play Clemson in South Bend next weekend, they’ll be not only hosting the Tigers but a prospect that each team covets.

Recently Georgia wide receiver Khalil Barnes got an offer from Marcus Freeman and the Irish, with the recruitment heating up very quickly. According to a report from 247Sports Tom Loy, Barnes will on an official visit to Notre Dame as they host his perceived leader in their opponent, Clemson.

Barnes has already visited Purdue and Wake Forest over the summer, with his Clemson visit set up for later this month. The Irish will give him his first on-campus game-day experience and hopefully Freeman knocks it out of the park.

The Irish currently have some very solid verbal commitments with Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse, and Rico Flores. It looks like Freeman and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey would like to add a fourth member to his position group in the 2023 recruiting class.

