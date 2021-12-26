Report: Notre Dame’s Freeman is ‘genuine’ and ‘he doesn’t lie’ to recruit’s

The hiring of Marcus Freeman has been great so far, he’s managed to keep the majority of 2022 commits intact during the early signing period and has gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2023 recruiting class. His first game as head coach is less than a week away and the momentum is building.

Today, 247Sports lead recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong outlined some strengths that Freeman has already shown on the recruiting trail. Parents of players mention that Freeman “just feels genuine” or that his personality is “something that’s unique and something people just have.”

The praise from players is exactly what you want to hear, especially for a coach who has yet to get his first win. That will come and when it does, it’ll just be another feather in Freeman’s growing cap. I expect really big things from Freeman and feel like this is just the beginning of a very good era of Notre Dame football.