Report: Notre Dame football raids LSU coaching staff for the second time in a month

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football reportedly has raided LSU’s coaching staff again.

According to the trade publication Football Scoop, senior offensive analyst Trent Miles is leaving the Bayou for the same role at Notre Dame. Miles, 60, follows longtime coaching colleague Mike Denbrock, hired last month as offensive coordinator after two highly productive seasons with 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback.

This will mark the sixth stop in a little over two decades at which Miles and Denbrock have coached together.

The previous instances came in 2001, when Miles coached wide receivers at Stanford; 2002-04, when Miles coached wide receivers at Notre Dame; 2005-07, when Miles coached running backs at Washington; 2009 at Indiana State, when Miles, as a second-year head coach, brought in Denbrock as associate head coach for special teams and linebackers; and the past two seasons in Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly at the helm.

A native of Terre Haute, Miles spent five seasons at alma mater (2008-12), leading the FCS Sycamores to three straight winning seasons before moving on to Georgia State. The Panthers lost 38 of 47 games under Miles, who was fired in 2016.

Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary played wideout for Miles at Indiana State and was a graduate assistant at Georgia State in 2015-16.

Miles won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2017 season. He served as an offensive quality control coach and assistant running backs coach for the Eagles from 2017-21.

In 2000, Miles was a quality control coach for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

Miles’ addition comes after the loss of a trio of senior analysts from Notre Dame’s coaching staff. Offensive analysts Caleb Carbine and Kevin Reihner followed former offensive coordinator Gerad Parker to Troy, where Parker was hired as head coach; and defensive analyst Ronnie Regula landed at New Mexico State as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Report: Notre Dame football expected to add Trent Miles as senior analyst