Report: Notre Dame football to host linebacker with a familiar name

Back in 2020, Notre Dame football had one of the most imposing linebacker in the country in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The former Irish star would win the Butkus Award that season, before getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns later that football calendar year. Owusu-Koramoah isn’t the only big time athlete in his family, 2025 linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, his younger brother, is also very good prospect.

The 6-foot, 2-inch and 205-pound backer is ranked as the No. 4 player at his position and 32nd overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Owusu-Boateng’s interest in Notre Dame is high as well.

In a report by 247Sports Steve Wiltfong (subcription required), the IMG Academy linebacker want’s to visit South Bend at some point this fall.

Owusu-Boateng told Wiltfong that his brothers experience is South Bend helps know the program and head coach Marcus Freeman “is a great coach.” This is a good place to be in for his recruitment, but there is still a long way to go.

