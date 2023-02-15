Report: Notre Dame football has found it’s next quarterbacks coach

When Tommy Rees left Notre Dame for Alabama, not only did the Irish loose their offensive coordinator, but they also lost their quarterbacks coach.

Not many have pondered who would fill that hole, especially since the offensive coordinator position has much brighter lights associated with it. Well, according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Marcus Freeman has found new quarterback coach in Gino Guidugli.

You many recognize his name as he played for Cincinnati in the early 2000’s and he was very impressive in his Bearcat career. Guidugli is the all-time leader in Cincy history for passing and total offense.

After his NFL career, he went into coaching starting as the running back coach as Central Michigan before returning to his alma mater in the same capacity. Guidugli then rose among the ranks, going from RB coach to QB coach to passing game coordinator, where he called played for the Bearcats.

Source: Wisconsin assistant Gino Guidugli is expected to be the next quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame. Guidugli spent the last two years as Cincinnati’s play caller, including the CFP bid and win at Notre Dame in 2021. He’s recruited the Midwest extensively. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2023

The Irish poached him from Wisconsin, after he followed Luke Fickell there earlier this off-season. Freeman and Guidugli were both on Fickell’s staff so the relationship between the two is extensive.

