Report: Notre Dame football to bring back staffer from LSU

Notre Dame football already pried away offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock from LSU, but they weren’t done taking coaches away from the Tigers.

According to a report by FootballScoop, the Irish will also bring back Trent Miles, who spent three seasons as a wide receivers coach for Tyrone Willingham from 2002-2004. The report has Miles joining the Notre Dame staff as an offensive analyst, where he reunites with Denbrock after holding a similar position at LSU.

Miles returns to South Bend with way more experience than when he left, after head coaching stops at Indiana State and Georgia State and assistant time with Stanford, and Washington. He also has NFL experience with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped win them a Super Bowl in 2018.

