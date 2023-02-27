Report: Notre Dame is expected to hire an elite offensive line coach from ACC program

3
Michael Chen
·1 min read

Although it wasn’t a shock when Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement, the timing was. It has been over two weeks since the announcement was made and it looks like the Irish have found their replacement.

According to a report by 247Sports Tom Loy, Notre Dame is expected hire Virginia Tech offensive line coach and run game coordinator Joe Rudolph to fill the need. This is not confirmed by the university, as Loy states that Rudolph should be named “barring some change or surprise.”

Although Rudolph was only a Hokie for a season, he was previously at Wisconsin under the same title. The Badgers have a similar outlook on their offensive line as the Irish do, so it looks like a great fit.

Stay tuned to Fighting Irish Wire as we await the official announcement of Notre Dame’s next offensive line coach.

More!

Notre Dame football names their three warriors of the week

What to expect out of Notre Dame’s offense with Gerad Parker as coordinator

Notre Dame baseball wins Sunday, takes series over North Carolina-Greensboro

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

Recommended Stories