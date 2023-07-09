Report: Notre Dame will continue to recruit 5-star committed prospect

It was a shock when Notre Dame priority target Justin Scott verballed to Ohio State a week ago.

Not many expected this outcome, as there wasn’t much noise between Scott and the Buckeyes. The 5-star prospect never officially visited Notre Dame and the thought was that he would make the trip when the Irish hosted Ohio State.

Even though Scott is committed, he hasn’t signed so nothing is final until the fax is sent over. According to Rivals Eric Hansen the Irish aren’t giving up. As Hansen fielded a variety of Scott related questions in a chat on Rivals, he said “Let me say off the top Notre Dame does not consider the recruitment to be over….the Irish coaching staff is determined to flip him from his July 2 commitment to Ohio State.”

Is Notre Dame going to try to flip Ohio State commit Justin Scott?@EHansenND weighs in:https://t.co/DIjSw97R6M pic.twitter.com/bG8A5yO1ZW — Rivals (@Rivals) July 8, 2023

There you have it. Head coach Marcus Freeman isn’t on to the next one, he’s continuing his focus of Scott. It makes plenty of sense, as they put a lot of resources into recruiting the 6-foot, 4-inch and 310 pounder to land in South Bend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Time will tell if it works out, but you have to credit the coaching staff for not giving up on their pursuit of Scott.

More!

Notre Dame football: Make Irish great again Notre Dame athletic director stands by football independence Watch: Driving around Notre Dame campus and surrounding area Is it all doom and gloom with Notre Dame football recruiting? Notre Dame All-Time Bowl History

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire