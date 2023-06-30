Report: Notre Dame closing in on apparel decision, who is in play?

The biggest free agent in the collegiate apparel industry right now is Notre Dame.

One of the most recognizable names in college and all of sports has a huge decision in front of them. Outgoing athletic director Jack Swarbrick is in charge of making a deal and recently sat down with The Athletic’s Pete Sampson do discuss where the Irish boss is leaning.

Swarbrick told Sampson that a decision will most likely be made in July, meaning we will all know very soon what the Irish will wear next. He also said that they have not ruled out anyone, including Nike and Jordan.

More on NIL/apparel deal overlap: "We're much more focused on gaining the resources that allow us to do things directly for our students." Swarbrick said Notre Dame has done more fact finding with other schools this round to learn brand experiences with Nike, Jordan, etc. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 28, 2023

This might be a last major move that Swarbrick makes and it will have a significant impact on Notre Dame athletics. I ranked which companies that I would like the see the Irish wearing a little while back and it’s good to see Nike and Jordan being vetted.

We will soon find out if the Irish stick with Under Armour or make a change to someone new.

