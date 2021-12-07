Report: Notre Dame’s Brian Polian expected to join Brian Kelly’s staff

There was a lot made of Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU and none of his assistants following him to Baton Rouge. When Nick Saban left Michigan State for LSU, the same thing occurred. It isn’t uncommon for this to transpire, especially given the circumstances. However, it appears that one former Fighting Irish staffer Brian Polian will in fact be joining Kelly on the Bayou.

According to this tweet from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Polian will return to the SEC as a member of the Tigers staff, likely as the special teams’ coordinator. According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, Polian is responsible for landing prospects such as Manti Te’o, Michael Mayer, Kyle Rudolph, and Jimmy Clausen. Perhaps opening up a pipeline to some of the talents in Hawaii.

SOURCE: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian is expected to join Brian Kelly’s staff at LSU. Polian has SEC coaching experience from his time as STC at Texas A&M. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2021

Polian is the son of former NFL executive Bill Polian. We will wait for an official announcement to know exactly his role but Kelly officially brings a former staff member to LSU. Polian worked as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban at Michigan State. He was at Notre Dame from 2005-09, worked as the special teams’ coordinator and tight ends coach for Texas A&M in 2012. Polian returned to Notre Dame in 2017.

