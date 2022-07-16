Report: Notre Dame 2023 safety commit still speaking with other schools

In recruiting, there is nothing official until a prospect signs. Each year there are plenty of “flips” as schools will keep going hard after a prospect, even after they have verbally committed to a school.

It looks like current 2023 safety Texas Peyton Bowen, an Irish commit, is going through that process right now. Bowen committed to Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame on the first of this year but according to a report by 247Sports at the Under Armour Future 50 event, Freeman is going to have to continue to recruit Bowen hard.

Andrew Ivins reported that although Bowen is “confident” in his commitment, “he’s still in contact with both Oklahoma and Texas A&M.” Although this is not the greatest news for Notre Dame, Bowen still is committed but the Irish can’t let up in his recruitment.

