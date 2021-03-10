Report: ‘Nothing remotely imminent’ between Colts, T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts have just five days until other teams can begin negotiating with their own pending free agents, including wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

While both parties have said they want to get a deal done, it has also been made clear that Hilton is ready to hit the market for the first time in his career—he signed an extension before the end of his rookie contract in 2015.

Things can change over the next few days but Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported that the two sides aren’t close to a deal with five days remaining until the legal tampering period opens.

Here is what we know: With five days remaining until the four-time Pro Bowl selection can negotiate with outside teams, there is nothing remotely imminent with Hilton and the Colts. From what I can gather, I don’t really sense any significant traction here at all.

Holder also mentioned that it is likely the Colts let him hit the market because “it’s clear they are worried about overpaying.”

After Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin received the franchise tag, Hilton will be one of the top options behind Kenny Golladay on the open market. Teams in need of a wideout might be willing to outbid the Colts regardless of any hometown discount Hilton might give Indy.

It would be odd to see Hilton playing in another uniform, but that’s the nature of the NFL. And it seems he will be testing the market while the Colts gauge his value from other teams before seriously making an offer.

