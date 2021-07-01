Report: “Nothing percolating” for Mike Gesicki contract extension

The Dolphins have extended the contracts of a couple of players from their 2018 draft class, but it doesn’t look like anything is imminent for tight end Mike Gesicki.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that there is “nothing percolating” between Gesicki and the team on the contract front right now. There’s no word about the prospects of that changing between now and the start of training camp.

Gesicki was a second-round pick in 2018 and has 126 catches for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons. The Dolphins drafted Hunter Long in the third round this year and it’s possible his development could impact Miami’s plans for Gesicki.

Linebacker Jerome Baker and kicker Jason Sanders were the two 2018 picks who signed extensions with the team this offseason. Tight end Durham Smythe is the only other selection from that draft still with the club.

