Report: “Nothing imminent” between Bucs, Chris Godwin on long-term deal
The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Chris Godwin this offseason, keeping one of the league’s best receiving corps intact for 2021. Both sides would love a long-term deal for the receiver.
But with the deadline looming to complete a deal, there is “nothing imminent on that front,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Godwin is one of seven franchise-tagged players who haven’t signed a long-term deal and have until July 15 to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they will play 2021 on the one-year tender.
Safety Marcus Maye, safety Marcus Williams, guard Brandon Scherff , offensive tackle Taylor Moton, receiver Allen Robinson and offensive tackle Cam Robinson are the others currently slated to play on the tag.
Godwin is scheduled to make $15.983 million on the franchise tag.
He had 65 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 regular-season games last year. He added 16 catches for 232 yards and a score in the postseason.
