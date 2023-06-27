Report: ‘Nothing brewing’ between Panthers, DeAndre Hopkins

Brace yourselves for some more cold water.

Just hours after ESPN national correspondent Sal Paolantonio linked free-agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the “lurking” Carolina Panthers, another local reporter has expressed a bit of skepticism about a homecoming for the Clemson, S.C. native. This time, it’s FOX Charlotte’s Will Kunkel:

I’m told there is “nothing brewing” at this time between the Panthers and DeAndre Hopkins.

But as always, the front office has their pulse on the Hopkins market. The biggest hurdle will be the financials, as I see it. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 27, 2023

This report follows an earlier tweet from Joe Person of The Athletic, who also seemingly shot down the possibility. Person suggested that while general manager Scott Fitterer is always “in on every deal,” the team may be focused on more pressing needs at outside linebacker and cornerback.

As Kunkel notes, the financials of such a signing may be an impenetrable roadblock for both sides. Although the Panthers do currently have the second-most salary cap space in the NFL, their current numbers do not yet factor in the expected deals for No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns.

Hopkins is reportedly seeking a contract similar to what Odell Beckham Jr. received from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. Beckham Jr., a fellow All-Pro pass catcher, signed a one-year pact worth $15 million.

Carolina, additionally, has already invested quite a bit of resources into their receiving corps. The team signed veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark and also selected Jonathan Mingo in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire