Washington has eight days to reach a long-term deal with right guard Brandon Scherff.

John Keim of ESPN reports “there isn’t much optimism” that the sides will reach agreement before the deadline.

That would leave Scherff to play 2020 on the one-year franchise tag of $15.03 million.

The team has expressed a desire to keep Scherff long term as part of its core, but it does not appear likely the sides will make that happen this offseason.

Scherff has made three Pro Bowls in becoming one of the league’s best at his position since Washington made him the fifth overall choice in 2015.

He played all 32 games his first two seasons and has missed games with injuries over the past three. Scherff played 11 games last season.

Report: Not much optimism for long-term deal with Brandon Scherff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk