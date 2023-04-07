Report: Nolan Smith visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday for two days

Report: Nolan Smith visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Projected first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Nolan Smith, is visiting the Chicago Bears on Sunday for two days, according to David Kaplan.

The Georgia product also told NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock he has reached out to Roquan Smith about the Bears. Smith only had positive sayings to pass on to a fellow Georgia Bulldog. Nolan has been hoping to get a top-30 visit penciled in with the Bears.

In four years at Georgia, Smith notched 110 tackles, 20 for a loss, and 12.5 sacks.

The thing that separates Smith from prospects is his cultural fit with the Bears. He is married to the game of football. That's the top trait Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles want from their players. And Smith exudes his love of the game.

“It’s the way you play the game,” Smith told NBC Sports Chicago when asked how he shows teams he truly loves football. “It’s also in the way you are. The way people talk to you and how you reciprocate that and let them know that you know your stuff about the game. That you know the ins and outs, the Xs and Os. Not only can you play the game, but you can play the game within the game.

“Most people don’t know that this is chess not checkers. This is grown man’s game and we’re in a grown man’s league. Just talking about it gets me excited, gets me worked up. Then, I tell them ‘let’s put on film.’ I can name every play that we went through, every formation, everything that we do on defense and what the offenses try to do to us.”

