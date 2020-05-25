Report: “No traction” for Cowboys’ pursuit of Jamal Adams

The Jets aren’t interested in doing a long-term deal with Jamal Adams right now because of the uncertainty of how COVID-19 might affect the season. The All-Pro safety isn’t interested in waiting.

Because contract talks have reached a stalemate, speculation has run rampant about whether Adams will request a trade and/or whether the Jets would entertain offers. The Cowboys had interest at the trade deadline last October but found the Jets’ asking price too rich.

So Adams stayed with the Jets, who repeatedly have said they intend to sign Adams to a long-term deal.

A report last week indicated the Jets have no intention of even considering trading Adams.

But if the Jets change their minds in the coming weeks, the Cowboys aren’t expected to become involved as Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Monday that “there isn’t any traction.”

“There’s really nothing there from the Cowboys’ perspective, Rapoport said.

The Cowboys have a player of their own they still are trying to get signed. They used the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott and have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

Getting Prescott signed to a long-term deal might allow the Cowboys to change their minds if the Jets change theirs. But for now, Adams remains a Jet, waiting for a long-term deal, and Prescott continues to wait for his long-term deal.

