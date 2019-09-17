Report: No timeline for NFL decision on Antonio Brown

The NFL met with Britney Taylor on Monday about the allegations of rape and sexual assault that she levied against Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown in a lawsuit last week.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the meeting with Taylor lasted 10 hours, but it did not end with a decision about placing Brown on the Commissioner-Exempt list. Maske reports there’s no timeline for the league to make their decision because the investigation into Brown’s behavior remains open.

Brown was the subject of another accusation of improper conduct with a woman this week. There’s been no word of an attempt to interview that woman or plans to interview anyone else at this point.

If Brown is placed on the list, he’ll be paid but will be unable to take part in practices or games. The placement would be indefinite and Brown would be able to appeal the league’s decision.

The Patriots return to the field against the Jets on Sunday. If no decision is made to place Brown on the exempt list, he should make his second appearance since signing with the team earlier this month.