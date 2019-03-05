Report: No tag expected for Stephen Gostkowski

The deadline to use the franchise tag comes on Tuesday afternoon and it will reportedly pass without the Patriots making a move to ensure kicker Stephen Gostkowski‘s return to New England.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is not expected to use the tag on their longtime kicker. The tag carries a salary of $4.971 million and one kicker — Robbie Gould of the 49ers — has been tagged since the window opened two weeks ago.

Per the report, the Patriots still want to bring Gostkowski back. He has been the team’s kicker since the 2006 season and is coming off a year that saw him make 27-of-32 field goals and 49-of-50 extra points in the regular season. He missed a field goal in the Super Bowl, but hit his other five tries in the postseason along with all 10 extra point attempts.

Rapoport adds that the team has not ruled out using the tag and they have a couple of other impending free agents that could be in play. Defensive end Trey Flowers, PFT’s No. 3 free agent, and left tackle Trent Brown, No. 20 on our list, are also set for free agency come March 13.