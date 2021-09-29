Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that left tackle Ronnie Stanley was seeing doctors about the ankle issues that have kept him off the field for the last two weeks and indicated that the meeting would lead to “some decisions” about his next medical steps.

Harbaugh didn’t give an update on Stanley when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stanley will not be having surgery. The plan is for him to continue rehabbing with hopes of returning in the near future.

Stanley missed the final 10 games of the regular season and both postseason games after hurting his ankle, but was in the starting lineup for the season opener.

Alejandro Villanueva has played left tackle in place of Stanley.

Report: No surgery for Ronnie Stanley, will continue to rehab ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk