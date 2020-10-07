The NFL’s approach to the pandemic currently goes something like this: It’s inevitable players, coaches, and others will get it; it’s up the teams to keep it from spreading. That approach apparently won’t be changing.

The Washington Post reports that the league currently is giving no serious consideration to the possibility of implement a home-market bubble, which would entail putting all players, coaches, and other essential personnel in a hotel for the balance of the season.

The Post also reports that the league isn’t seriously considering pressing pause on the season, given outbreaks in Tennessee and possible New England.

There’s currently no serious consideration of the NFL pausing the season or going to so-called home market bubbles with mandatory hotel stays for players, coaches and team staffers when they leave team facilities each day, according to a source.

Regardless, there should be serious consideration given to one or both of those options, because the situation has gotten serious. The Bills-Titans game set for Sunday currently is in grave danger, and it can’t be delayed until Monday night because the Bills play the Chiefs on Thursday night. It also can’t be moved to a bye week because the Titans already had a bye.

So, yes, the situation already has gone off the rails. The train simply hasn’t crashed, yet. Maybe when it does, the league will do what needs to be done. Until then, it will continue to play a game of Russian roulette that it arguably has already lost.

Report: No “serious consideration” of home-market bubbles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk