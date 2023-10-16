Report: No progress made between Klay Thompson and Warriors on new contract extension

After Draymond Green was inked to a new contract extension at the start of the summer, Klay Thompson is the next key member of the Golden State Warriors core eligible for a new contract extension.

Heading into the 2023-24 campaign, Thompson will be in the final year of his five-year, $189 million extension he signed in 2019. The five-time All-Star guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2024 offseason.

With the start of the new season looming, the Warriors and Thompson reportedly have some work to do on a potential contract extension. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors and Thompson have made “absolutely no progress” on a contract extension. The two sides are far apart on years and money, per Wojnarowski.

Thompson is coming off a strong season, averaging 21.9 points on 43.6% shooting from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. The 33-year-old guard led the NBA with 301 made triples in 69 games last season.

