Report: No open competition at quarterback for the Giants

When last we heard from Giants coach Pat Shurmur, he seemed to be kicking the door open to a full-blown quarterback competition. Though he seemed to realize the message he was sending, the truth may be that the Giants remain to veteran Eli Manning, at least for the start of the season.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports that it’s his “understanding from talking with folks from the Giants over the last couple of weeks” that there’s no open competition, and that rookie Daniel Jones would start Week One only in the event of an injury to Eli Manning. Shurmur, as Garafolo understands, merely was hoping to ensure that Jones will be ready to go, if needed.

Time will tell, especially if Jones performs in a manner worthy of the sixth overall selection that the Giants invested to get him, and if Eli performs in a manner that underscores why the Giants used the sixth overall pick on Jones.

Ultimately, Shurmur needs to motivate both players to perform as well as they can. And if Jones performs substantially better than Manning at practice, Shurmur could risk a real problem in the locker room if he doesn’t make lineup decisions accordingly.