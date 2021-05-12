Details about the 2021 NFL schedule have been leaking out ahead of Wednesday night’s official release, including the end of a long run for the Broncos.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are not scheduled to appear on Monday Night Football this season. It is the first time since 1991 that the Broncos have not been scheduled for a Monday night game, which, per Klis, is the longest streak of seasons with a Monday night game.

The Broncos, who will open the season against the Giants, have had four straight losing seasons and they’ve missed the playoffs five straight years, so their lack of primetime appeal doesn’t come as a great surprise.

That appeal would go up if they were to trade for Aaron Rodgers, but Monday night flex scheduling doesn’t kick in until the new TV deals do in 2023 so there won’t be any Broncos quarterbacks playing on ESPN this season.

Report: No Monday night game for Broncos for first time since 1991 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk