Report: ‘No momentum’ for Carson Wentz trade during combine week

It’s no secret that the Indianapolis Colts are looking to trade away quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason if they find the right deal, but it appears there has been no headway on that front from the NFL combine.

Given that most of the representatives from every team are all in the city of Indianapolis for the combine, it’s logical to think deals get more momentum during one of the draft’s biggest events.

However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that “no momentum” has been made on a potential trade for Wentz during the week of the combine.

The Indianapolis Colts have remained coy on quarterback Carson Wentz’s future with the team, and there is no momentum from the combine that a trade is in the works. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported recently that he expects the team to trade or release him. Wentz wants to stay in Indy, for what it’s worth, and he’s not bracing for a move to a new team as it stands. Much could change before the new league year, but right now that’s where things stand.

The Colts still have time to make a deal despite the soft deadline of March 18 looming. That’s an important date because of the guaranteed money and roster bonus that kick in. A deal could certainly happen after that but the money may complicate things.

Moving Wentz before that date would make life easier for the Colts financially, but it may be harder to do considering the other team would be on the hook for more money. The trade could include the Colts eating money, though, which may ease the concern for another team.

The Colts still have just under two weeks before the March 18 deadline so we should get more information and news as the date gets closer.

