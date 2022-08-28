Report: No long-term injury for Bucs OL Nick Leverett

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have dodged multiple bullets in the injury department.

Not only does center Robert Hainsey appear to have avoided a major ankle injury, but it looks like the same is true for fellow offensive lineman Nick Leverett.

Leverett’s shoulder injury isn’t considered long-term, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Both players sustained their injuries during Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

With Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen likely to miss most if not all of the season, and guard Aaron Stinnie already on injured reserve with a season-ending injury, both Hainsey and Leverett will be vital to keeping Tom Brady upright this season.

Final predictions for Bucs' initial 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

