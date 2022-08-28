Report: No long-term injury for Bucs C Robert Hainsey, Week 1 still possible

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robert Hainsey
    Robert Hainsey
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey appears to have avoided a major injury.

Hainsey underwent X-rays Sunday morning, and his ankle injury doesn’t appear to be a long-term situation, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

After replacing Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who suffered a serious knee injury early in training camp, Hainsey suffered his injury early in the second quarter of Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hopefully, Hainsey is able to return to full strength in time for Week 1, which Wilson says is still in play.

List

Final predictions for Bucs' initial 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories