Report: No long-term deal expected for Tony Pollard and Cowboys

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard signed his franchise tag earlier this offseason and it looks like that will be the only thing he signs ahead of the 2023 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Pollard is not expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Cowboys before Monday afternoon's deadline for tagged players to sign anything other than a one-year deal with their teams.

Barring a late change of heart on both sides, Pollard will be in line to make $10.091 million this year. He won't be able to sign a new deal with the Cowboys until after the 2023 season and will then be on track for another tag or free agency if he's unable to agree to a deal.

Two other running backs were tagged this year, but Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have not signed their tags and there is not much optimism about long-term agreements in either case as deadline day gets underway.