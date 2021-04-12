Reports: No Jadeveon Clowney/Browns meeting Monday, now set for Wednesday

A meeting between Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns may happen this week, but it won’t happen on Monday.

There was word that the Browns were trying to set up a second meeting of the offseason with Clowney on Monday, but Josina Anderson reports that a travel issue kept that from happening. Anderson adds that there’s hope that the two sides can schedule a meeting for later this week.

Clowney also drew interest from the Rams last offseason, but he wound up signing with the Titans. He played eight games in Tennessee and ended the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Browns signed Takk McKinley earlier this offseason and their continued interest in Clowney shows they’d still like to add to their options across from Myles Garrett.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the meeting is now scheduled for Wednesday.

