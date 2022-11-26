Report: No Ja’Marr Chase return on Sunday

He’s been back at practice. He apparently won’t be back on the field, at least not yet.

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase won’t play tomorrow at Tennessee, reports Jordan Schulz of The Score.

The Bengals have yet to officially downgrade Chase to out. Given that they play the Titans on the road, it’s possible that he’ll not make the trip and, in turn, be scratched one day before the game.

Chase has missed three games with a hip injury. This will be his fourth.

He was a limited participant in practice all week. The Bengals officially listed Chase as questionable on Friday.

