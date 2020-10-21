Report: ‘No indication’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is in immediate trouble
Mike Zimmer is coming off a playoff berth, a postseason victory and a contract in the offseason. But the NFL is a cruel league, and a hot seat for Zimmer might not be all that out of the question due to the Vikings’ start in 2020. Despite Minnesota’s 1-5 record, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported that there is no indication from anyone reliable that Zimmer is in any immediate trouble. Fowler and Graziano also reported that if things continue to go this badly, Zimmer’s recent contract extension isn’t likely to keep him safe