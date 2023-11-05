Report: No extension for Leonard Williams is expected during the season

The extent of Leonard Williams's stay in Seattle is to be determined.

He arrived on Tuesday in a trade with the Giants. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Williams "is not expected to sign an extension" during the current season.

That pushes the negotiations, if any, to Seattle's exclusive (supposedly) window in the offseason to talk to Williams. Absent a deal (or the franchise tag), he'll become a free agent in March.

The article doesn't specify whether the Seahawks want to wait, or whether Williams has chosen to take his time. Maybe it's mutual.

Regardless, the Seahawks have made the draft-pick commitment for what potentially could be a short-term rental aimed at helping the Seahawks potentially celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their only Super Bowl championship with another one.