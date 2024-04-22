Report: No discipline expected for Martin after Tatum collision originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Caleb Martin is unlikely to face discipline for his controversial foul on Jayson Tatum at the end of the Boston Celtics' Game 1 win over the Miami Heat.

According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, the NBA is not expected to review the play for a potential flagrant foul or suspension for Martin.

Martin's foul on Tatum occurred with just under a minute to play in Boston's 114-94 victory. The Heat forward collided with Tatum while the Celtics superstar was in the air attempting to grab a rebound. Tatum fell hard but popped back up and didn't retaliate. When Martin approached Tatum to help him up, Jaylen Brown stepped between them and shared a few choice words, sparking a brief skirmish between the Eastern Conference rivals.

In the immediate aftermath, NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine called Martin and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra out for what he considered a "dirty play." Tatum downplayed the collision, however, chalking it up to "playoff basketball."

As questionable as the collision looked in real time, replays show C's guard Jrue Holiday made contact with Martin, possibly sending him into Tatum unintentionally. That's how Martin explained himself after the game.

"I know I hit him pretty hard, but momentum was carrying me," he said. "I think I got pushed into that direction. But you know, hard foul."

Although Martin's foul may have been an accident, it's fair to assume the Celtics will be on high alert during what should be a scrappy Game 2. If Brown's actions after the play are any indication, this C's team isn't going to back down no matter the physicality of their opponent -- a noticeable change from past seasons.

The Celtics will look to carry the momentum from their 114-94 Game 1 victory into Wednesday's matchup, which is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off at TD Garden. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.