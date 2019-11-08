Report: No, Deion Sanders is not a candidate at Florida State

Deion Sanders is reportedly not a candidate at Florida State. (Photo by Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for refutation of the idea that Deion Sanders is a candidate for the head coaching job at Florida State.

The NFL Network reported Thursday that the Pro Football Hall of Famer and ex-FSU star was among the candidates to replace the fired Willie Taggart. Friday, the Tallahassee Democrat cited two sources within the Florida State athletic department saying Sanders is not being considered for the job.

If you’re in doubt about the validity conflicting reports, we’ll just remind you that Sanders is an analyst for the NFL Network.

The idea of Sanders being a candidate at Florida State always sounded more publicity stunt than reality and the Democrat’s report lends more credence to that theory. FSU sure looks like its shopping for a coach with name recognition to help restore the football program. But Sanders has no college football coaching experience and his charter high school in Texas lasted less than four years. Sure, he’s a Florida State legend, but that’s really not enough to be worthy of a head coaching position.

Florida State athletic director David Coburn has said multiple times that the school expects to have a coach in place by the end of November. That’s an aggressive timeline. But it feels pretty safe to say that Sanders won’t be that coach. If he is, we can at least count on Florida State to somehow even be more entertaining.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

